Man convicted of 5 murders in Kansas City in 2014

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been found guilty of killing five people in September 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors on Monday convicted 38-year-old Brandon Howell of five counts of first-degree murder and seven other felonies.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours.

Prosecutors said Howell beat 80-year-old George Taylor and his wife, 86-year-old Anna Taylor, while trying to steal their vehicle. They died a week later.

The Taylors’ neighbour, 69-year-old Susan Choucroun, was shot in her driveway. Two others — 88-year-old Lorene Hurst and Hurst’s son, 63-year-old Darrel Hurst — were killed as they returned from a store.

Howell was arrested that night walking along a freeway carrying a shotgun in his pants.

Howell previously was acquitted of killing two teens from Kansas.

The Associated Press

