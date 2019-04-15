Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man convicted of 5 murders in Kansas City in 2014
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 3:38 pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been found guilty of killing five people in September 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reports that jurors on Monday convicted 38-year-old Brandon Howell of five counts of first-degree murder and seven other felonies.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours.
Prosecutors said Howell beat 80-year-old George Taylor and his wife, 86-year-old Anna Taylor, while trying to steal their vehicle. They died a week later.
The Taylors’ neighbour, 69-year-old Susan Choucroun, was shot in her driveway. Two others — 88-year-old Lorene Hurst and Hurst’s son, 63-year-old Darrel Hurst — were killed as they returned from a store.
Howell was arrested that night walking along a freeway carrying a shotgun in his pants.
Howell previously was acquitted of killing two teens from Kansas.
The Associated Press
