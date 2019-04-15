Loading articles...

Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri suspended for remainder of 1st round

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) pulls Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) off teammate Jake DeBrusk (74) after Kadri hit DeBrusk into the boards during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to do without Nazem Kadri for the rest of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

The centre has been suspended for the rest of the series by the NHL following his cross-check to the head of Boston winger Jake DeBrusk in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Saturday.

Kadri was offered an in-person hearing by the NHL, meaning the league had the option to suspend him for more than five games.

He laid the vicious cross-check after DeBrusk hit Patrick Marleau into the curved glass at the end of the bench.

It’s the fifth suspension of Kadri’s career.

The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 going tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Desmond Johnston

NHL taking the easy way out and not putting a number to it, just saying this round.

April 15, 2019 at 6:40 pm
holy smokes

He doesn’t belong on the ice ever!

April 15, 2019 at 7:02 pm
