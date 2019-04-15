Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Joe Biden resumes role as one of nation's top eulogists
by Meg Kinnard And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 12:28 am EDT
In this April 11, 2019, photo, former Vice President Joe Biden departs from a forum on the opioid epidemic, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. As he prepares to note the passing of longtime South Carolina Sen. Fritz Hollings, Biden is returning to his role as eulogizer in chief. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joe Biden is returning to a familiar role this week as the one of the nation’s top eulogists.
The former vice-president will speak Tuesday at the funeral of Fritz Hollings, the longtime South Carolina Democratic senator who was Biden’s Capitol Hill deskmate and friend.
The tribute will add to the already memorable eulogies Biden has provided for everyone from Strom Thurmond to John McCain and Ted Kennedy, reflecting his status as the go-to man to speak about the legacies of Washington’s one-time titans.
