Joe Biden resumes role as one of nation's top eulogists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joe Biden is returning to a familiar role this week as the one of the nation’s top eulogists.

The former vice-president will speak Tuesday at the funeral of Fritz Hollings, the longtime South Carolina Democratic senator who was Biden’s Capitol Hill deskmate and friend.

The tribute will add to the already memorable eulogies Biden has provided for everyone from Strom Thurmond to John McCain and Ted Kennedy, reflecting his status as the go-to man to speak about the legacies of Washington’s one-time titans.

Meg Kinnard And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press



