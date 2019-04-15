Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iraq seeks to reclaim leadership role, status in Arab world
by Zeina Karam And Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 2:10 am EDT
BAGHDAD — Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role in the Arab world after decades of conflict, with its leaders determined to maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States.
A flurry of recent diplomatic activity and high-profile visits to Baghdad — including this month’s re-opening of a Saudi Consulate, for the first time in nearly 30 years — points to a new era of openness.
Iraq has emerged from a ruinous three-year war against the Islamic State group and faces the mammoth task of rebuilding and returning tens of thousands of displaced to their homes.
President Barham Salih told The Associated Press in an interview last month that it’s “time we say we need a new political order … in which Iraq must be an important pillar.”
