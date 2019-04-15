Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Interior watchdog probes agency's newly confirmed chief
by Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 5:40 pm EDT
FILE - In this March 28, 2019 file photo, David Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, speaks before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at his confirmation hearing to head the Interior Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has confirmed Bernhardt as the Interior secretary. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department’s internal watchdog has launched an ethics investigation of newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
Deputy Interior Inspector General Mary Kendall notified Democratic senators in a letter Monday that her office has begun to investigate whether Bernhardt violated ethics rules on conflicts of interest or other issues.
The news comes days after the Senate confirmed Bernhardt — a former lobbyist for oil and gas and other large corporate interests — to oversee the nation’s public resources.
Democratic lawmakers had asked the Interior Department’s Office of the Inspector General to examine allegations Bernhardt has been using his Cabinet job to do favours for former lobbying clients.
Interior spokeswoman Faith Vander Voort says Bernhardt is in full compliance with all ethics laws and rules.
