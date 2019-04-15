Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Great Smoky Mountains hosting volunteer work days
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 5:13 am EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting volunteer work days in April to prepare popular trails for the busy summer season.
The park says volunteers are needed to help clear debris from trails and repair eroded trail sections. By working alongside experienced park staff, volunteers will also have the opportunity to learn more about the park and the trails program.
Workdays will be held on April 19 in Tennessee and April 20 and 22 in North Carolina.
Volunteers may register or find out more information by contacting Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov.
Other volunteer opportunities are available year-round, and are listed on the Smokies website .
