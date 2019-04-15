Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elizabeth Warren is out with a new public lands plan
by Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 10:02 am EDT
Democratic Presidential hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks after she joined striking Stop & Shop supermarket employees on the picket line on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Somerville, Mass. Unionized workers in three states walked off the job on Thursday over stalled contract negotiations. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is vowing to prohibit new fossil fuel leasing on public lands if she’s elected president, one of several new energy proposals she’s rolling out.
The Massachusetts senator already has launched more than a half-dozen new proposals since entering the Democratic primary. Besides an executive order barring new fossil fuel leases on public lands on shore and offshore, Warren said Monday she would work toward boosting U.S. electricity generation from renewable sources offshore or on public lands.
Warren’s plan also includes free entry to national parks, the reinstatement of Obama-era environmental policies President Donald Trump rolled back and the creation of a service program to help maintain public lands.
Warren is set to discuss the public lands policies this week during campaign stops in South Carolina, Colorado and Utah.