Police seek man who posed as delivery person and shot woman with crossbow
by News Staff
Posted Apr 15, 2019 11:47 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2019 at 11:49 am EDT
Police have released security video of an attempted murder that saw a suspect pose as a delivery person before shooting a 44-year-old woman with a crossbow that was concealed in a box. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police.
Police have released security video of an attempted murder suspect posing as a delivery person before shooting a 44-year-old Mississauga woman with a crossbow that was concealed in a box.
The incident took place on Nov. 7, 2018, on Bayberry Drive near Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.
Police say the victim answered the front door at around 8 p.m. and had a brief conversation with the suspect, who was dressed all in white and wearing black gloves.
He was carrying a large box, feigning a delivery. But police say a powerful crossbow used to hunt large game was hidden in the box.
The two briefly exchanged words at the front door before the man fired the crossbow, hitting the woman with an arrow that caused life-threatening injuries.
The man then ran off before fleeing in a black pickup truck (pictured below.)
In a release Peel police called it a “premeditated, targeted and isolated attack.”