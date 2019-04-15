Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CREA reports home sales in March down compared with a year ago, prices also down
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 9:54 am EDT
A home for sale is shown in Beckwith, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March fell compared with a year ago while the average sale price also moved lower.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March fell compared with a year ago while the average sale price also moved lower.
The association says sales through the Multiple Listing Service fell 4.6 per cent compared with a year ago to their lowest level for March since 2013.
CREA says sales in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan were more than 20 per cent below their 10-year average for the month, while Quebec and New Brunswick were well above-average.
On a month-over-month basis, home sales in March were up 0.9 per cent compared with February.
Meanwhile, the average sale price fell 1.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to $481,745.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, two of the country’s most active and expensive markets, the average price was just under $383,000.