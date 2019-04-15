SUV involved in College and Spadina hit-and-run found, suspect outstanding

Toronto police say they’ve found the SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, but have not identified the suspect.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. at College Street and Spadina Avenue.

It was reported that a man was standing at the streetcar stop when a vehicle mounted the TTC traffic median, hitting the glass shelter and the pedestrian.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators said they found a side view mirror at the scene and determined that the part belongs to a Ford Expedition, 2015 to 2017 model, or a Lincoln Navigator, 2007 to 2017 model. The driver has not been identified.

They found the car on Ulster Street in Little Italy.

Police are urging the driver to speak with a lawyer and then contact investigators.