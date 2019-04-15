Citigroup: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.71 billion.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $25.89 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.58 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.76 billion.

Citigroup shares have increased 30 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16 per cent. The stock has decreased 5 per cent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press