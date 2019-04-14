Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Yemeni-Americans to boycott NY Post over 9-11 front page
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 9:05 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Yemeni-Americans are criticizing the New York Post over its front page last week that featured a photograph of the burning World Trade Center and a quote from Democratic Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar that some say was dismissive of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
On Sunday, The New York Times reports the Yemeni American Merchant Association announced a formal boycott of the tabloid after Yemini bodega owners in New York had earlier agreed stop selling the newspaper.
Debbi Almontaser, the secretary of the board of directors for the merchants, says they support free speech, but “will not accept the incitement of violence against Muslims. The merchant group demands an apology from the newspaper.
A spokeswoman for News Corporation, the parent company of the New York Post, declined to comment.
