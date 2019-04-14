Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ukraine president holds 1-man 'debate' before runoff vote
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 8:23 am EDT
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures toward a tribune with Volodymyr Zelenskiy's name written on it, as he answers a journalist's question ahead of the presidential elections on April 21, at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Zelenskiy, who's never held office, challenged Poroshenko to take part in a debate in the stadium two days before the election, but Poroshenko wanted it to be held Sunday. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
MOSCOW — With one week remaining until Ukraine’s presidential election runoff, President Petro Poroshenko has come to the country’s largest sports stadium for a proposed debate where his opponent didn’t show up.
There also weren’t any spectators in Kyiv’s Olimpiskiy Stadium, though a large crowd stood outside to listen to a broadcast of Poroshenko making a statement and answering journalists’ questions. He stood next to an empty lectern bearing challenger Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s name.
The event Sunday was the latest unusual scene in the race between Poroshenko and Zelenskiy, a comic actor whom polls show holding a commanding lead.
Zelenskiy, who’s never held office, had challenged Poroshenko to a debate in the stadium two days before April 21 election, but Poroshenko wanted it to be held Sunday. Zelenskiy never agreed to the Sunday debate.