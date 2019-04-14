Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UCO hosts First Amendment conference, Hall of Fame ceremony
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 11:23 am EDT
EDMOND, Okla. — A First Amendment conference is planned by the University of Central Oklahoma to coincide with the start of the 50th year of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
The April 25 conference will feature national and state speakers in a discussion of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment — freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly and to petition the government with grievances. The day will also feature induction of the 49th class into the Hall of Fame.
Highlights of the conference will include discussion of teachers’ First Amendment rights, press freedoms, freedom of expression on the college campus, the First Amendment and satire and dedication of a display featuring the First Amendment.
The conference was planned with a $6,000 grant from the national nonpartisan program 1 for All.
The Associated Press
