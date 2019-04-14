Loading articles...

Tiger Woods captures fifth Masters golf title

Tiger Woods is a five-time Masters champion.

The American claimed his fifth career victory at August National Golf Club on Sunday, finishing at 14-under for a two-stroke win.

But it was the 43-year-old’s first Masters title since 2005.

Woods also captured his 15th career major crown, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus’s record 18.

More coming

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.