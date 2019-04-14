Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Christian pilgrims are taking part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Christian Holy Week.

Worshippers carried palm fronds and olive branches on Sunday and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli police say an estimated 15,000 people took part in the procession.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’s crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The procession made its way from the Mount of Olives past the Garden of Gethsemane where, according to Biblical tradition, Jesus was betrayed, then finally into the alleyways of the Old City.

The Associated Press