Stolen wooden fisherman known as 'Shorty' returned to NS business

PEGGY’S COVE, N.S. — A popular wooden fisherman that was stolen from a tourist spot in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., earlier this week is now safely back home.

Peter Richardson, owner of Peggy’s Cove Lobsters, says he got a call from four Dalhousie University students who said they had rescued the life-sized carving known as Shorty.

Richardson says he travelled to Halifax on Saturday night to collect the folksy statue from the four young women.

He says they told him they had heard a rumour that a group of guys they know had taken the carving, so they went to the young men’s house while they were away and removed it.

Richardson says he’s glad to have Shorty back after his adventure, which he suspects was the result of a university prank.

Steps have been taken to secure Shorty and there are plans to have a Mrs. Shorty carved to keep him company in front of Richardson’s lobster-roll food truck.

The Canadian Press