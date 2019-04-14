Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stolen wooden fisherman known as 'Shorty' returned to NS business
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 12:17 pm EDT
PEGGY’S COVE, N.S. — A popular wooden fisherman that was stolen from a tourist spot in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., earlier this week is now safely back home.
Peter Richardson, owner of Peggy’s Cove Lobsters, says he got a call from four Dalhousie University students who said they had rescued the life-sized carving known as Shorty.
Richardson says he travelled to Halifax on Saturday night to collect the folksy statue from the four young women.
He says they told him they had heard a rumour that a group of guys they know had taken the carving, so they went to the young men’s house while they were away and removed it.
Richardson says he’s glad to have Shorty back after his adventure, which he suspects was the result of a university prank.
Steps have been taken to secure Shorty and there are plans to have a Mrs. Shorty carved to keep him company in front of Richardson’s lobster-roll food truck.