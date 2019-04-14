Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: 3 die in small plane crash in northern Mississippi
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 8:33 pm EDT
NEW ALBANY, Miss. — A sheriff says all three people aboard a twin-engine jet were killed when it crashed in some woods in northern Mississippi.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells news outlets that those killed were pilot Tommy Nix and wife Merline Nix of Belmont, Mississippi, and co-pilot Jarrod Holloway of Booneville, Mississippi.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt tells The Associated Press that the Rockwell Sabreliner 65 aircraft crashed about 10:30 p.m. Saturday between New Albany and Blue Springs.
The jet was bound for Alabama’s Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport from University Oxford Airport in Mississippi.
Severe storms were sweeping through Mississippi at the time, but Breitenfeldt says it was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash.
He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety board will investigate.
The Associated Press
