Seychelles president's underwater speech: Protect our oceans

In this Saturday, April 13, 2019, photo, Seychelles President Danny Faure, center, smiles for a photograph with two young Seychellois scientists on board the Ocean Zephyr, off the coast of Desroches, in the outer islands of Seychelles. President Faure was visiting a British-led science expedition exploring the depths of the Indian Ocean where scientists documented changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/Steve Barker)
DESROCHES ISLAND, Seychelles — In a striking speech delivered from deep below the ocean’s surface, the Seychelles president is making a global plea for stronger protection of the “beating blue heart of our planet.”
President Danny Faure’s call for action, the first-ever live speech from an underwater submersible, comes from one of the many island nations threatened by global warming.
The president is speaking during a visit to an ambitious British-led science expedition exploring the Indian Ocean depths. Oceans cover over two-thirds of the world’s surface but remain, for the most part, uncharted.
Faure’s speech says that “this issue is bigger than all of us, and we cannot wait for the next generation to solve it. We are running out of excuses to not take action, and running out of time.”