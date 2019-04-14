Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sen. Gillibrand raises $3M in first quarter for 2020 race
by Juana Summers, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 1:26 pm EDT
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. speaks at a gathering introducing the Medicare for All Act of 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) says her campaign has raised more than $3 million in the first three months of the year.
Gillibrand’s communication director Meredith Kelly says that 92% of donations were under $200 and the average online donation was $25. Nearly two-thirds of contributors are women.
Advocacy for women and victims of assault and harassment have been early themes of Gillibrand’s campaign.
Kelly says the campaign now has about $10.2 million cash in hand.
The New York senator’s fundraising tally trailed other Democratic contenders who have voluntarily disclosed their totals. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has raised more than $18 million; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has raised $6 million.