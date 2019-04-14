Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reports: Widow of Serbia strongman Milosevic dies in Russia
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 12:30 pm EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s state television says that Mirjana Markovic, the widow of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic, has died in Russia. She was 76.
The RTS report says Markovic died Sunday in a hospital. Milosevic’s SPS party sent condolences to the family.
There were no details about the cause of death.
Markovic, who was the leader of a neo-Communist party during Milosevic’s rule in Serbia in the 1990s, was considered to be a power behind the scene with major influence on her husband.
She fled Serbia in 2003 after Milosevic was ousted from power in a popular revolt and handed over to the U.N. court in The Hague, Netherlands, where he faced a genocide trial for his role in the Balkan wars of the 1990s. He died in jail there in 2006.
