Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Palu recovery in red tape months after Indonesian tragedy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 2:09 am EDT
In this Monday, April 1, 2019, photo, a woman sits under a tent at a temporary shelter for those affected by Sept. 28, 2018, earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Six months after the city was ripped apart by an earthquake, tsunami and liquifying soil that sucked neighborhoods into the earth, thousands of people are living in sweltering tent cities and almost a third of temporary housing is unoccupied after aid groups and authorities failed to connect it to water or electricity. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
PALU, Indonesia — Six months after Palu was ripped apart by an earthquake, tsunami and liquefying soil that sucked neighbourhoods into the earth and killed thousands, a second crisis is looming as recovery efforts stumble and the city begs for humanitarian assistance.
Thousands of people in this city on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island are still living in sweltering tent cities, while construction of new permanent homes has yet to start. Almost a third of temporary housing is unoccupied after aid groups and authorities failed to connect the units to essential utilities.
President Joko Widodo and his deputy promised that financial assistance would be rapidly distributed, but not a cent has been paid out.
The city’s struggle to recover highlights a broader problem of neglect often suffered by remote regions in Indonesia.