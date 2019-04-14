Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Over $6.2M in unpaid traffic fines are owed to Anchorage
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage officials say scofflaws owe the city more than $6.2 million in unpaid traffic fines.
KTUU reports more than 3,000 drivers are on the city’s list of scofflaws. That’s anyone whose delinquent moving violation fines exceed $1,000.
Scofflaws risk having their vehicles impounded if they come into contact with police or are pulled over for other violations.
Among the top 50 violators in Anchorage, one man on the scofflaw list has 77 outstanding tickets.
Everyone in the top 50 has at least 25 unpaid tickets. Three people owe more than $10,000 each.
The scofflaw law was implemented statewide in 2007 by then-Gov. Sarah Palin. It was adopted in Anchorage the same year.
Lt. Richard Henning says the purpose of the law is to get dangerous drivers off the road.
The Associated Press
