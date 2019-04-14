Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One dead, one hospitalized, man in custody after shooting in B.C. church
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 10:05 pm EDT
RCMP officers talk behind a barricade in front of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. One person was killed and one person was airlifted to hospital after a shooting at the church. One suspect is in custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Murray Mitchell
A 25-year-old man is in custody following a shooting at a church in Salmon Arm, B.C., that left one dead and sent another to hospital on Sunday morning.
Salmon Arm RCMP say the shooting happened during an event at the Church of Christ in the community about 100 kilometres north of Kelowna, and investigators do not believe it was religiously motivated.
They say a man entered the church at about 10:30 a.m. and allegedly shot two parishioners.
Police say several parishioners wrestled the alleged shooter to the ground, and officers seized a rifle.
They say one person died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police say charges against the suspect are pending, and there’s no reason to believe there’s a risk to public safety.
Investigators say the suspect knew at least one of his alleged victims — neither of whom is being identified.