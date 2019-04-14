Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 4:06 pm EDT
CALGARY — Alberta’s NDP leader is hoping momentum moves toward her party in the waning days of what has been a nasty provincial election campaign.
Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally.
Tomorrow she’ll be back in Calgary — a key battleground ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Notley says her team is feeling good on the ground and that the NDP is seeing a lot of volatility and movement among voter attitudes.
She once again took aim at Jason Kenney’s plans to aggressively go after pipeline critics and immediately proclaim a law that would block energy shipments to British Columbia.
Notley accused the United Conservative leader of political grandstanding and says his plans threaten to alienate the very people Alberta needs to have on-side to ensure its energy gets to market.
“He’s declaring a war in order to further national political objectives, but Alberta may well be the casualty in that,” she said Sunday.
“I don’t think that he’s prepared to stand up for Albertans. He’s just grandstanding.”
The Canadian Press
