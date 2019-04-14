Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 17 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

