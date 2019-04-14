Mexico's AMLO says US is willing to invest in tourist train

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador says the U.S. government has offered to help finance a proposed train line for the Yucatan peninsula.

López Obrador said late Saturday that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross conveyed a message from President Donald Trump saying “they are willing to invest and to help build the Mayan Train and other infrastructure in the southeast.”

The U.S. has pledged $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico, a part of which would presumably go toward financing the train.

The $7.2 billion project would connect popular havens like Cancun with less visited archaeological sites such as Palenque.

The president has said it would be financed over six years through public and private investment, including tourism taxes that currently net about $370 million a year.

The Associated Press