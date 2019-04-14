Loading articles...

Man struck at bus shelter in hit-and-run at College and Spadina

Last Updated Apr 14, 2019 at 7:46 am EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck at a bus shelter early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to College Street and Spadina Avenue just before 2 a.m.

It’s believed a vehicle mounted the curb and struck the pedestrian standing at a bus shelter.

The man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A black SUV reportedly fled the scene.

 

