Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Hawaii; no risk of tsunami

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The agency says the quake hit about 5 p.m. and had an epicenter about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of about 12,000 people on the island’s west coast. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometres).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather service says there is no danger of a tsunami.

The centre says parts of the island may have experienced strong shaking. The Geological Survey says it has received 894 responses from people saying they had felt the earthquake.

The Associated Press