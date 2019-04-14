Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Kamala Harris is latest 2020 Dem contender to release taxes
by Juana Summers, Alan Suderman And Stephen Braun, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 8:01 am EDT
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to students at a local cafe, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
BALTIMORE — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris has released 15 years of tax returns, including her returns for 2018. The California senator reports that she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.
The documents provide the fullest picture of her finances as she pursues a White House bid.
Harris reports an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 in net income as a writer. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney.
Harris is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign.
Juana Summers, Alan Suderman And Stephen Braun, The Associated Press