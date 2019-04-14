Japan's PM visits Fukushima nuke plant in revival message

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the Fukushima nuclear plant, which sank into meltdowns after a tsunami eight years ago, in an effort to highlight revival and safety as the nation prepares to host the 2020 Olympics.

The visit Sunday by Abe, who last visited the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant five years ago, was seen as damage control after Yoshitaka Sakurada, a ruling party minister overseeing the Olympics, resigned for a remark appearing to belittle reconstruction in northeastern Japan.

Abe said during his visit: “Our basic policy is that every minister is a reconstruction minister. We reaffirmed our commitment to work for the revival of Fukushima and northeastern Japan.”

He also visited a soccer facility called J-Village, which temporarily served as a place for workers dealing with the plant accident.

The Associated Press





