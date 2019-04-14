Ivanka Trump in Africa to promote women at work program

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ivanka Trump is leaving behind the White House battles over border walls and tax returns to pursue a very different goal in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast.

The president’s daughter and senior adviser is advancing a global program for women. She arrived in Africa on Sunday, opening a four-day swing to advocate for an initiative that aims to boost 50 million women in developing countries by 2025. Her plans include visiting with women working in the coffee industry and touring a female-run textile facility, as well as meeting with dignitaries and appearing at a World Bank policy summit.

Even thousands of miles from Washington, Trump is sure to be shadowed by her father’s efforts to cut international aid, as well as his past derogatory comments about the continent.

Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press