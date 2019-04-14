Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli army probes shooting death of West Bank Palestinian
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 1:58 pm EDT
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it’s investigating the fatal shooting of a Palestinian man by an Israeli civilian earlier this month near the West Bank city of Nablus.
The inquiry comes the same day as Sunday’s announcement by Israeli rights group B’Tselem saying it found inconsistencies in the initial report that the Palestinian man was armed with a knife.
On April 3, the Israeli driver shot Mohammed Abdel Fattah, 23, who he said tried to stab him after hurling a stone at his car.
Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in West Bank attacks, while Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians there in the same period. Israel says most were attackers, but the army also has also used deadly force during clashes between protesters and soldiers.
The Associated Press
