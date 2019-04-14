Impaired driver crashes car into house in Mississauga

Peel police say an impaired driver crashed into a house in the East Credit area in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call on Cinnamon Road and Windsor Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into the the garage of a house and the driver got out of the car and fled the scene. A man in his 50s was arrested shortly after and charged with impaired driving.

Const. Bancroft Wright told 680 NEWS that the structure needs to be reinforced before the vehicle can be moved.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.