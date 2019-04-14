Heavy rain causing flooding and road closures

With heavy rain moving through Toronto and the GTA on Sunday evening, roads are starting to flood across the city.

Roads in low-lying areas are being hit especially hard.

Toronto police cautioned drivers in Etobicoke to avoid Martingrove Road between Bethridge Road and Vulcan Street due to flooding under the bridge.

At the other end of the city, the Dawes Road and Massey Creek area is heavily flooded. Dawes Road is closed from Donora Drive to Crescent Town Road.

Flooding is also being reported a little further east in the Kingston Road and Chine Drive area. Police say the westbound lanes are flooded and streets are completely submerged.

3-1-1 has been informed and police are on scene at all three locations. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the areas and take alternate routes.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority are warning drivers to exercise caution around all bodies of water, as rivers and streams will have higher flows and water levels.

The TRCA says the flood outlook is in effect until Monday.

BREAKING: Flooding and road closures beginning across the city tonight following 20-40mm of rainfall. Dawes Rd. at Massey Creek shut down in both directions. @680NEWStraffic @CityNews pic.twitter.com/RuuHA93Fsw — Ken Townsend (@KenTownsend) April 15, 2019

Related stories:

Southern Ontario getting hit by super soaker of a storm