Facebook, Instagram experiencing outage worldwide

A screenshot taken of the Facebook website not loading on April 14, 2019. CITYNEWS

Both Facebook and Instagram appear to be down due to a technical issue.

Whatsapp, a messaging service owned by Facebook also appears to be experiencing technical issues and is down as well.

Several reports from other social media indicate the outage is worldwide.

No details have been released by the tech company.

