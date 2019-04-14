Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Early start at Masters as Molinari 2 ahead of Woods, Finau
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 9:52 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2019 at 10:03 am EDT
Tiger Woods and Ian Poulter head down the fairway on No. 1 after hitting their tee shots during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tiger Woods waking up early Sunday morning to play the final round of the Masters ordinarily would mean he is at the bottom of the leaderboard.
That wasn’t the case this year.
Francesco Molinari took a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau into a first-ever Sunday morning start – threesomes off the first and 10th tees – with hopes of finishing the Masters ahead of severe storms in the forecast.
A powerful line of thunderstorms has swept across the South over the past few days and the rain has already made it to the outskirts of Atlanta, which is approximately 145 miles to the west of Augusta.
Conditions on Sunday morning at Augusta National weren’t bad, with overcast skies and relatively calm winds.
But the weather is forecast to deteriorate as the day progresses, with wind building and a line of storms approaching by mid-afternoon. Molinari, Finau and Woods tee’d off at 9:20 a.m.
Woods, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were among 10 players within five of the lead.