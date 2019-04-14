Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DFW Airport to start planning 6th terminal for more flights
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 11:55 am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Aviation officials say talks are expected to begin this spring on adding a sixth passenger terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the main hub for American Airlines.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that airport authorities say there’s a good chance Terminal F could be built with design standards that allow more airplanes to park in a smaller space.
Terminal C, the airport’s busiest terminal, would also likely be part of the project as it hasn’t had any capital improvements in two decades.
DFW Airport official Sean Donohue says no financial projections are available. But it’s likely the new terminal would be a key part of an airport capital improvement project that could cost as much as $4 billion through 2025.
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com