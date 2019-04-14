Dallas transgender woman brutally beaten in broad daylight

DALLAS — Police are canvassing a Dallas neighbourhood for anyone who may have witnessed the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd of people and that was caught on cellphone video.

Police say the woman reported the assault while receiving hospital treatment Friday night. According to a police statement, she said she was assaulted that day after a minor traffic accident near the Royal Crest Apartments in the southern part of Dallas.

A purported video of the attack posted on Facebook shows a man in a white shirt viciously beating the woman, apparently into unconsciousness, while the crowd looks on and homophobic slurs are shouted.

Several women eventually carried the victim’s limp body to safety.

The Associated Press