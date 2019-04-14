American extradited to Australia charged with murder of Thai

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police have charged a man extradited from the United States with murder in the death of a Thai national, whose body was found bound and gagged on the side of a Sydney road.

Alex Dion was charged with the 2018 murder of Wachira “Mario” Phetmang after he arrived in Sydney from California under police guard.

The arrest warrant for Dion was issued in September while he already was in custody on a domestic violence charge in San Diego.

Phetmang’s body was discovered by a truck driver last June bound, gagged and wrapped in plastic, covered in a mattress protector. An autopsy of his body found he suffered more than 20 wounds to his head and had multiple skull fractures.

