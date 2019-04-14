Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
American extradited to Australia charged with murder of Thai
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 3:36 am EDT
This May 25, 2018 image from surveillance video released by the New South Wales Police Force shows Wachira "Mario" Phetmang, 33, entering a service station in South Hurstville, a suburb of Sydney. Authorities have identified an American suspect in the killing of Phetmang, a Thai national whose battered body was found bound, gagged and wrapped in plastic on the side of a road in a high-profile case in Australia, according to a federal search warrant obtained Tuesday, April 9. 2019. (New South Wales Police via AP)
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police have charged a man extradited from the United States with murder in the death of a Thai national, whose body was found bound and gagged on the side of a Sydney road.
Alex Dion was charged with the 2018 murder of Wachira “Mario” Phetmang after he arrived in Sydney from California under police guard.
The arrest warrant for Dion was issued in September while he already was in custody on a domestic violence charge in San Diego.
Phetmang’s body was discovered by a truck driver last June bound, gagged and wrapped in plastic, covered in a mattress protector. An autopsy of his body found he suffered more than 20 wounds to his head and had multiple skull fractures.