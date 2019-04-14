Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Afghan official: Explosion kills 7 children, cause unclear
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2019 10:50 am EDT
KABUL — An Afghan official says an explosion has killed at least seven children playing near their village in the eastern Laghman province, but says the cause of the blast remains unclear.
Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight other children were wounded Sunday near the provincial capital, Mihterlam.
He speculated that either a bomb recently planted by insurgents or leftover unexploded ordinance could have caused the blast.
He said all the casualties are between 7 to 15 years of age and at least four were reported in serious condition.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Insurgent groups frequently use roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces across the country.
The Associated Press
