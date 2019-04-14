1 person airlifted to hospital after Salmon Arm incident

VANCOUVER — One person was airlifted to hospital after BC Emergency Health Services received a call about an incident in Salmon Arm on Sunday morning.

Spokeswoman Amy Robertson says there were two patients at the scene, located in a southern interior community about 100 kilometres north of Kelowna.

She could not confirm whether the incident took place at the Church of Christ. According to social media reports the church had a large RCMP presence Sunday.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Robertson says the call came in at 10:37 a.m. and that one air ambulance and two ground units were dispatched.

She was unable to provide information on the extent or cause of the injuries.

The Canadian Press