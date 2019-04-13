Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wisconsin bill seeks to elevate status of 2 state trails
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 10:42 am EDT
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced a bill that seeks to elevate the status of two trails, therefore providing access to more funding to expand and maintain the routes.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the legislation would designate the Ice Age and North Country national scenic trails as units of the National Park Service. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner are sponsoring the bill.
The trails are administered by the National Park Service in co-operation with other local, state and federal partners. But Baldwin says they don’t have full trail status.
Supporters say the bill would allow the group to access funding that’s only available to trails designated units of the National Park Service.
The North Country National Scenic Trail runs across seven states; New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.
___
Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org