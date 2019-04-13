Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Brexit conundrum is defeating Britain's political system
by Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 2:25 am EDT
In this handout photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her statement in the House of Commons in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Granted a Brexit reprieve by the European Union, British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging lawmakers to pause, reflect on the need for compromise _ and then fulfill their "national duty" to approve a Brexit deal and take Britain out of the EU. But there was little sign the U.K.'s divided and exhausted lawmakers had heeded the EU's plea not to waste the six months of extra time. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP_
LONDON — British lawmakers had to be sent home in mid-debate this month when water from a burst pipe began gushing into the House of Commons chamber. That image perfectly illustrates Parliament’s problem as it tries to solve the puzzle of Brexit.
On the outside, the U.K. institution is resplendent, a world-famous symbol of democracy sitting majestically on the River Thames. Inside, it’s decrepit and increasingly unfit for use.
The hidden flaws in Britain’s political system have been laid bare — and televised worldwide — since voters chose, almost three years ago, to leave the European Union.
Decision-making has ground to a standstill, even as business leaders and residents alike cry out for certainty. Many Britons — including politicians — feel a mix of frustration, fascination and shame at the ongoing chaos.