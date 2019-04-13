Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Southern storm system drenches Dallas, threatens twisters
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 3:00 pm EDT
A crew member moves signage during a weather delay for practices and qualifying for the Grand Prix of the Americas motorcycle race at the Circuit Of The Americas, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
DALLAS — A large storm system that dumped snow on Colorado and is threatening to make it a soggy weekend for many states to the south and east has drenched parts of Texas and spawned a possible tornado that didn’t hurt anyone.
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected Saturday from Texas to Alabama. The system shifts to the Ohio Valley and the Southeast on Sunday.
A tornado watch is in effect for East Texas through 7 p.m. Saturday. Winds of up to 60 mph (96.56 kph) were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto (AL’-toh) but not injuring anyone. Alto is about 140 miles (225 kilometres) north of Houston.
Forecasters in central Texas reported a possible twister Saturday in Robertson County, near Hearne and Franklin. Nobody was injured.
Meanwhile, the Dallas area has received more than 2 inches (5 centimetres) of rain.