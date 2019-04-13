Southern Ontario to be hit by super soaker of a storm

It’s shaping up to be a messy weather day across southern Ontario on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Halton-Peel, Waterloo, Dufferin and Grey-Bruce counties as temperatures are expected to slip below zero Saturday night. Most of eastern Ontario is under a rainfall warning with some areas expected to receive up to 40 mm of rain on Sunday.

While Toronto and the GTA are free of any warnings or watches at this time, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says there is the potential for flooding in the GTA. Environment Canada is forecasting a system that could bring up to 40 mm of rain on Sunday, which could be heavy at times. That could lead to flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas as well higher flow and water levels around rivers and streams.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies,” the TRCA said in a statement. “All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

The TRCA says the flood outlook is in effect until Monday.

The rain associated with this storm is part of a system that has already spawned suspected tornados in Mississippi and Texas, where two children were killed and a dozen people injured.

Officials in Lufkin, northeast of Houston, said an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old died when strong winds toppled a tree onto the back of their family’s car as it was being driven through a strong storm.