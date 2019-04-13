Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SeaWorld lays off undisclosed number of employees
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 1:24 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld has laid off an undisclosed number of employees around the country in a move its says is aimed toward improving efficiency.
SeaWorld Entertainment spokeswoman Suzanne Pelisson-Beasley told the Orlando Sentinel on Saturday that the layoffs occurred Friday. She declined to say how many employees were let go or where or how much the company is saving. In addition to SeaWorld Orlando, the company has 11 parks around the country.
The company reported 4,700 full-time and 12,000 part-time employees in latest stock filing.
The company’s leaders have said they are trying to save millions as it opens new attractions and rebounds from years of attendance struggles stemming in part from backlash created by the documentary “Blackfish,” which alleged mistreatment of captive whales.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The Associated Press
