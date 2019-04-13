Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SC tourist draw reopens, 4 years after historic flooding
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 10:35 am EDT
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Nearly four years ago, Heather McDowell couldn’t walk in Cypress Gardens.
She had to use a row boat.
The park director recalled being heartbroken after seeing the historic flooding in October 2015 that closed the 170-acre garden and swamp, just south of Moncks Corner. She says there was anywhere from 1 (.30 metres) to 4 feet (1.21 metres) of water in most of the buildings.
The Post and Courier reports after years of paperwork, planning and preparation, the Berkeley County tourist attraction is ready to reopen to the public. Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony marking the occasion at 11 a.m. at the site.
Berkeley County residents get free admission until June 30.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com
The Associated Press
