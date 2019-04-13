Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Researchers studying Cape Cod's sharks turn attention to bay
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 12:13 pm EDT
ORLEANS, Mass. — Great white shark researchers are turning their attention to Cape Cod Bay.
The Cape Cod Times reports Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist, and his team will once again track and tag the sharks off the famous tourist destination this summer. But rather than just monitoring the predators in the Atlantic Ocean, they’ll also bring their research vessels and spotter planes into the bayside of the peninsula.
Skomal tells the newspaper increased sightings of juvenile white sharks in bay waters convinced the scientists to expand their study area.
Fishermen have reported sharks snatching striped bass and other fish from their lines. The sharks reportedly range from 8 to 12 feet in length.
Cape Cod had two shark attacks last summer, including the state’s first fatal human attack in 80 years.
