Recent fatal falls at Grand Canyon follow dozens of others
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 13, 2019 3:23 pm EDT
PHOENIX — Two recent deaths in which men plummeted in the Grand Canyon follow dozens of apparently accidental fatal falls since the national park was established 100 years ago.
Michael Obritsch, of Santa Rosa, California, died April 3 after falling from the edge of the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village, near the Yavapai Geology Museum.
Park officials say his body was found 400 feet (more than 122 metres) below the rim.
A tourist from Macau, China, fell to his death on March 28. Officials say the man was at least 50 years old.
The Arizona Republic reports the man was trying to take a photo at Grand Canyon West’s Eagle Point — close to the Skywalk located on the Hualapai Reservation outside the park — when he stumbled and fell.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}